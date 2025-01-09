In an unexpected turn of events, former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck has reversed course and entered the NCAA transfer portal. Initially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, the senior QB opted to utilize his final year of eligibility, thanks to his redshirt freshman season. With a top quarterback now in the transfer portal, one school has already set its sights on the former Dawg and is leading the pursuit for Beck.

It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions for Beck in such a short time frame. After suffering an injury during the SEC Championship, the Georgia QB took his time to assess his options before opting to undergo season-ending surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament, or UCL in his right elbow. Though he wouldn’t be able to throw a football until spring, Beck declared for the NFL Draft.

However, Beck’s stock had taken a drastic impact by his inconsistenc performances throughout the 2024 NCAA season. Perhaps influenced by the likelihood of being selected in the later rounds of the draft, Beck backtracked and announced he’ll be entering the transfer portal.

The former Bulldogs’ quarterback is a huge name in the portal and one that almost every school would be open to signing. Schools lacking a starting signal-caller for the 2025 campaign will lead the charge for him. Regardless, according to reports, there is already one favorite to snag Carson Beck.

Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs throws on the sideline before taking the field during the third quarter against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Sanford Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.

The Miami Hurricanes have emerged as the favorites to acquire the 23-year-old quarterback, according to reports from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

“Miami would loom as the favorite right now for Carson Beck,” Thamel stated, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “They right now don’t have an incoming starter quarterback. [Head coach] Mario Cristobal has shown affinity from the success Cam Ward’s had, to have an established guy come in.”

Cam Ward paved the way

The Miami Hurricanes are coming off their best season in many years, thanks to the talent of quarterback Cam Ward who finished fourth in Heisman voting. Ward transferred from Washington State to Miami as a senior and showcased his incredible talent. Although the Canes ultimately fell short of their end goal, they may have discovered a formula for success: bringing in experienced talent to lead the team.

Maybe Cam Ward walked so Carson Beck can run in Coral Gables. Though their playstyles differ greatly, both quarterbacks could prove that a change of scenery was exactly what they needed. Meanwhile, head coach Mario Cristobal may have found a system that thrives under QBs with experience in college football.

Beck’s injury lingers, nevertheless, and may cause some schools in need of an immediate impact from him to steer away in a different direction. That might be the case for the Hurricanes, but since they don’t have any QB recruit coming into the program, Beck may still give them their best shot at the ACC and the College Football Playoffs.

Cam Ward #1 of the Miami Hurricanes rushes the ball in the third quarter of a game against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium on September 21, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

Other teams in the mix

While the Canes may be leading the charge for Beck, the Bulldogs’ transfer won’t just fall into their laps, and they will have competitors. Per Pete Nakos of On3, Ohio State and Texas Tech are other teams in the mix for Beck.

The Buckeyes have enough on their plates already as they are gearing up to take on the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl, however, they have an eye set in the future as starting quarterback Will Howard will have no years of eligibility remaining after their current season comes to a close.

Texas Tech doesn’t have a starter at the QB position, either. “Texas Tech has been pushing hard for a starting quarterback, as well. So I think they could loom in the background, too. A healthy Carson Beck would be a top-of-the-market quarterback. He has first-round talent,” Thamel said.

Beck is hoping to unleash his full potential during the 2025 campaign, whether that’s in Coral Gables, Columbus, Lubbock, or another location, and declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, where he could be selected in the higher rounds.

Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after beating the Florida State Seminoles 63-3 to win the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

NIL deals have changed college football, and players who are already earning top-dollar in school may want to capitalize on it before entering the NFL, especially if they’re unsure they’ll be selected in the first round or among the top overall picks.