Baker Mayfield continues to prove the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that they made the right decision in signing him after Tom Brady’s retirement. For the second year with him under center, the Bucs will take part in the NFL playoffs.

The 29-year-old will be looking to at least repeat the feat from last year, when his team upset the Philadelphia Eagles to make the Divisional Round. This time, the Bucs will play the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card.

Tampa Bay first has to take care of that game in order to dream with a deeper run than in the 2023 NFL season, but Mayfield believes that they have a big reason to be optimistic, and that’s the Bucs’ improved running game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mayfield believes improved running game will be key for the Bucs

“The biggest difference is the run game,” Mayfield explained, via the Bucs’ official website. “When we’ve needed to run the ball to win games, we’ve been able to do that.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off after defeating the Carolina Panthers.

Advertisement

“That’s a physical mentality and everybody being on the same page with that and understanding that when you get to a certain mode late in the game when you’re having to run the clock out, we’re able to do that. To me, that’s the biggest difference. Skill player-wise in the pass game, yeah, we’re connecting quite a bit but the biggest difference is the run game.”

Advertisement

The running game was an issue for the Buccaneers in 2023, when they ranked bottom of the NFL in rushing yards and yards per carry. Mayfield is right, as Tampa Bay is now third in the league when it comes to yards per carry.

Advertisement

Mayfield looking to lead Bucs one step further in 2025 NFL playoffs

A two-game winning streak to close out the 2024 NFL regular season saw the Bucs clinch the division title for the fourth consecutive year, making it their second-straight NFC title with Mayfield as QB1. The first-overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft exceeded expectations in his first year in Tampa Bay, leading the franchise to a surprisingly comfortable win over the Eagles to set up a Divisional Round game against the Detroit Lions.

Jared Goff and company gained the upper hand by eight points, which left the Bucs with a sour taste. Now that they’re back in the postseason, Mayfield will be looking to build on that experience to go further. In the event they beat Jayden Daniels and the Commanders on Sunday night, Mayfield and company will play the winner of the Wild Card game between the Eagles and the Green Bay Packers.

Advertisement