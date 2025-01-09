Inter Miami's Luis Suarez weighs in on Neymar's potential trade, recalls Barcelona era with Messi

For weeks, speculation has surrounded the potential arrival of Neymar at Inter Miami, despite his existing contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. Recently, Luis Suarez weighed in on the topic, sharing his thoughts on the possibility of reuniting with the Brazilian superstar, with whom he formed an iconic attacking trio at Barcelona alongside Lionel Messi.

“As he said, and as everyone else says too: In soccer, anything can happen,” the Uruguayan forward remarked during a press conference when asked about Neymar’s recent openness to a reunion with Messi and Suarez at Inter Miami.

Luis didn’t hold back in praising Neymar’s talent, emphasizing the Brazilian forward’s ability to elevate any team. “Obviously, everyone knows what Ney is as a player… You’re always excited to have a player like him because of the quality he can bring to the team,” he stated, underscoring Neymar’s potential impact as Inter Miami prepares for its 2025 challenges.

However, Suarez acknowledged the complexities of making such a move happen. Ney’s current contract with Al-Hilal, along with the substantial salary he earns in Saudi Arabia, presents significant obstacles. “These are expectations and dreams that can be generated, but it’s difficult and complicated,” he admitted.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar played together for three seasons in Barcelona.

Suarez reflects on Barcelona’s iconic trio

When asked about Neymar potentially joining Inter Miami, Suarez couldn’t help but reflect on the legendary attacking trio he formed with Messi and Neymar at Barcelona. “They all know what we achieved during our time together,” he said, recalling their dominance from 2014 to 2017. During that period, the three stars led Barcelona to nine major titles, including a UEFA Champions League and two La Liga championships.

However, Suarez was quick to acknowledge the passage of time and the inevitable changes that come with it. “Today, we’re in a different era, much older than we were back then,” he explained.

As they approach 38 years of age, both Suarez and Messi are nearing the final stages of their illustrious careers. Neymar, at 32, still has several years to compete at the top level, but his recurring injury concerns raise questions about his long-term ability to stay among soccer’s elite.

Why Neymar could be a game-changer for Inter Miami

Inter Miami’s attack has undergone significant changes since the end of the 2024 season. The departure of Diego Gomez to Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion left a void on the left wing, where he had excelled alongside Messi and Suarez. Additionally, the exits of players like Matias Rojas and Leonardo Campana further weakened the team’s offensive firepower.

While additions such as Facundo Farias, now recovered from knee surgery, and Fafa Picault provide options under new coach Javier Mascherano, the team lacks the quality and star power of a world-class left winger. Neymar’s arrival would not only fill that gap but also elevate Inter Miami’s global profile and competitiveness.

A potential attacking trio of Messi, Suarez, and Neymar could reignite memories of Barcelona’s golden era, while also attracting immense attention to MLS. Moreover, Neymar’s presence would bolster Inter Miami’s chances of making a strong showing in the Club World Cup, where they aim to compete with Europe’s best teams.