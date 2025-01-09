Where to watch Notre Dame vs Penn State live for free in the USA: 2025 Capital One Orange Bowl

Notre Dame will face off against Penn State in the 2025 Capital One Orange Bowl, a clash that promises to capture the attention of college football fans nationwide. Key details such as the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options will ensure viewers are fully prepared to experience every moment of this eagerly awaited showdown.

[Watch Notre Dame vs Penn State online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The No. 5 Penn State Nittany Lions (13-2) enter the College Football Playoff National Championship Semifinal as slight underdogs (+2.5) against the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-1). The high-stakes matchup will take place at Hard Rock Stadium, with the over/under for the game set at 45.5 points.

Notre Dame come into this clash with momentum after a commanding 23-10 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs in their most recent outing. Similarly, Penn State showcased their dominance with a 31-14 win against the Boise State Broncos, setting the stage for an exciting showdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Notre Dame vs Penn State match be played?

Notre Dame take on Penn State in the 2025 Capital One Orange Bowl this Thursday, January 9, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM (ET).

Liam Clifford of the Penn State Nittany Lions – Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Advertisement

Notre Dame vs Penn State: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

see also NCAAF News: Kirby Smart, Georgia snag top weapon from Texas A&M through transfer portal

How to watch Notre Dame vs Penn State in the USA

Catch this 2024 college football clash between Notre Dame and Penn State live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.