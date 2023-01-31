Colombia will have a very important year after missing out on the last World Cup. With a new head coach they will try to start their journey to the 2026 event the right way. Check out what’s their 2023 schedule.

The South American countries don’t have an easy path to the World Cup. But despite the level of competition Colombia was one of the most disappointing teams in CONMEBOL. They will be looking forward to not repeat that failure.

Their final spot wasn’t that bad compared with how they began, although their 6th place meant an automatic elimination anyway. The Colombians were so inconsistent that they couldn’t even finish ahead of Peru to go play a playoff match for a chance to make it.

Plenty of modifications to the 2026 event format will definitely be helpful for them. More teams are set to have an opportunity to be in the tournament organized by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. They can’t waste time to avoid another failed run like the one Colombia had on their way to Qatar.

The 2023 schedule of Colombia national soccer team

The qualifiers were programmed to start early in South America. March was the month established because they are made of 18 matchdays. But then it was moved forward.

This change should give new head coach Néstor Lorenzo an extra opportunity to know his new players as he has been doing since last year. The Argentinian is now expected to have two friendly games when the official competition was supposed to start.

Colombia will have a better probability of being in the next World Cup since the spots will grow with the expanded draw of 48 teams. The margin for mistakes seems higher now, although they need to be better.

Colombia national soccer team schedule: List of games in 2023

March 21-28: Two friendly games to be confirmed around these dates. They could be vs Japan and South Korea, according to Cesar Londoño.

June: CONMEBOL qualifiers, two games

September: CONMEBOL qualifiers, two games

October: CONMEBOL qualifiers, two games

November: CONMEBOL qualifiers, two games