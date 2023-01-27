James Rodriguez had a great chance to revamp his career with a top team in Europe. However, Florentino Perez blocked this huge moment for the Colombian midfielder. Read here to find out the details.

After the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, James Rodriguez was a star on the rise. His spectacular perfomances led Colombia to a historic tournament reaching the quarterfinals. He won the Golden Boot as the top scorer with six goals.

As a consequence, Real Madrid signed him that summer to a six-year contract. James Rodriguez was supposed to be the cornerstone of a long term project. During his first season, the midfielder was sensational. Then, everything started to gradually fall apart and, in 2017, he went on loan to Bayern Munich.

James Rodriguez was never the same. He didn't succeed at Bayern Munich, then played for Everton and even signed at Qatar to have minutes with Al Rayyan. Now, the Colombian idol seems to be finally back on track at Olympiacos in Greece. However, he doesn't forget Real Madrid and their president Florentino Perez. He has a strong message for them.

Real Madrid: James Rodriguez slams Florentino Perez

James Rodriguez went all-in against Florentino Perez and revealed that, after his loan to Bayern Munich, he wanted to return to play for a contender in Spain. However, the president of Real Madrid blocked that option for the Colombian star.

“I didn't want to stay in Bayern Munich, because I had the option of Atletico Madrid. I was going to be home (Madrid), my son was just born. It was a personal option, but these are things that happen in soccer, decisions that one makes. I had the option of Atletico Madrid. A great club. Everything was ready. I was going to be closer to my son. I was going to be at home”, said James in an interview with Diario AS.

So, James Rodriguez was loud and clear. The only person responsible of crushing his personal dream was Florentino Perez. "I wanted to leave (Germany) and that's when the president didn't let me. He practically screwed me a bit". After that, the rest is history. James had been wandering to find the perfect shot to turn back his career.