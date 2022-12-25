Crystal Palace will clash with Fulham at Selhurst Park on Matchday 17 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Premier League in your country

The Premier League returns after the Qatar 2022 World Cup ended. On this occasion Crystal Palace will battle with Fulham at Selhurst Park on Matchday 17. Stay here to learn how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, it will be available on fuboTV (free trial).

The first half of the season has been inconsistent for Crystal Palace. Although the good thing is that they were able to come back from a bad start that could have compromised the EPL for them. They finished with a loss against Nottingham Forest, but in all they began to find their rhythm before the break.

Fulham have been a surprise this season after just being promoted. Their good performances left them ninth, near the international competitions’ spots. That is something that shows how good they could be, although their ending wasn’t at that level. The run they are currently in three games without a win, although it’s fair to say two opponents were Manchester City and Manchester United.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: Kick-Off Time

Crystal Palace will take on Fulham at Selhurst Park on Matchday 17 of the 2022-2023 Premier League this Monday, December 26.

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (December 27)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Cameroon: 4:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Costa Rica: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Iran: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Japan: 12:00 AM (December 27)

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (December 27)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Qatar: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Senegal: 3:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

South Korea: 12:00 AM (December 27)

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 6:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 PM

Tunisia: 4:00 PM

Uganda: 6:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: ESPN2, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: Canal+ Sport360

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport 4/HD

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Israel: Sport 1, Sport 4

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Malaysia:Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 2 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: V Sport Premier League 2, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 3

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

UK: Amazon Prime Video

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock