Cristiano Ronaldo's goal for Al Nassr secures a record that even Lionel Messi has yet to achieve

After nearly a month away from the pitch, Al Nassr returned to action on Thursday for Matchday 14 of the Saudi Pro League. They secured an important 3-1 victory over Al-Okhdood, inching closer to the top of the league standings. Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot to register his first goal of 2025 for Al Nassr and, in doing so, achieved a historic milestone unmatched even by Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo became the first player in soccer history to score goals in 24 consecutive calendar years during his professional career. Since his debut with Sporting Lisbon in 2002, he has maintained an uninterrupted streak of goal-scoring excellence through to 2025, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest in the sport.

In his early days in Portugal, CR7 scored five goals in 2002. The following year, he nearly tripled that total to 13, coinciding with his move to Manchester United. His time in the Premier League saw steady growth in his scoring output, and by the time he departed England in 2009, he had amassed 118 goals in 292 appearances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was during his legendary tenure at Real Madrid that Ronaldo truly hit his peak. Between 2011 and 2013, he achieved unprecedented levels of success, surpassing 60 goals in each of those calendar years while competing fiercely against Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

Even as he nears his 40th birthday, Cristiano continues to defy the passage of time. In 2024, he finished as the fourth-highest scorer in the world, netting 43 goals in 51 matches for Al Nassr and the Portugal national team. His remarkable consistency underscores his enduring relevance and dominance in global soccer.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi, captain of Inter Miami

Advertisement

What Messi needs to match Ronaldo’s record

Lionel Messi, who is a year and a half younger than Ronaldo, began his professional career slightly later. On October 16, 2004, Messi made his debut for Barcelona at just 17 years old in a 1-0 victory over Espanyol. By that time, CR7 was already a regular starter at Manchester United.

Advertisement

Messi scored his first official goal in May 2005, meaning he would need to maintain an uninterrupted streak of goal-scoring until 2028 to match Ronaldo’s record of 24 consecutive years. By then, Lionel would be 41 years old—an incredible feat if achieved.

The race to be soccer’s all-time leading scorer

Both Ronaldo and Messi continue to battle for the title of soccer’s greatest goal-scorer. With his goal on Thursday, Cristiano extended his lead, reaching a staggering 917 career goals. Messi, currently in second place, trails with 850 goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Report: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Al Nassr to sign former Real Madrid teammate to stay in Saudi Pro League

As the two legends approach the twilight of their careers, their historic rivalry remains a testament to their greatness, setting benchmarks that future generations will strive to surpass.