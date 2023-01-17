Manchester United will visit Crystal Palace in a game valid for the Matchday 7 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In Canada, you can enjoy all the action of this game on FuboTV Canada.
Little by little, the Premier League teams are trying to catch up with the Matchday, something that has not been easy taking into account the stoppage for the World Cup, as well as other events, for example the Queen's death, whose consequence was the suspension of all the games of the following weekend.
One of the games that remained to be recovered was this one from Matchday 7 between the locals Crystal Palace, a team with an irregular performance in this Premier League and Manchester United, who seem to be on the rise and even more so after winning the Manchester Derby against the "Citizens".
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time
Crystal Palace will play against Manchester United for the Matchday 7 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Wednesday, January 18 at the Selhurst Park Stadium in London, England.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (January 19)
Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (January 19)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (January 19)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (January 19)
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (January 19)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 19)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 19)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 19)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 19)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1
Indonesia: SCTV, Video
Iran: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now
South Korea: SPOTV ON
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, DEATH
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport, Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, DEATH
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: StarHub TV+
South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 2, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, DEATH, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
USA: Peacock