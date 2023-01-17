Crystal Palace will face Manchester United for Matchday 7 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Manchester United will visit Crystal Palace in a game valid for the Matchday 7 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In Canada, you can enjoy all the action of this game on FuboTV Canada.

Little by little, the Premier League teams are trying to catch up with the Matchday, something that has not been easy taking into account the stoppage for the World Cup, as well as other events, for example the Queen's death, whose consequence was the suspension of all the games of the following weekend.

One of the games that remained to be recovered was this one from Matchday 7 between the locals Crystal Palace, a team with an irregular performance in this Premier League and Manchester United, who seem to be on the rise and even more so after winning the Manchester Derby against the "Citizens".

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Crystal Palace will play against Manchester United for the Matchday 7 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Wednesday, January 18 at the Selhurst Park Stadium in London, England.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (January 19)

Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (January 19)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (January 19)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (January 19)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (January 19)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 19)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 19)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 19)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 19)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1

Indonesia: SCTV, Video

Iran: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, DEATH

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport, Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, DEATH

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+

South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 2, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, DEATH, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

USA: Peacock

