Wrexham AFC are a worldwide sensation thanks to Ryan Reynolds and their documentary series. Read here to find out if the Welsh team finally got the long-awaited promotion in the National League.

Wrexham AFC are a club from Wales which, at the moment, competes in the National League. In the UK's soccer system, that's the fifth tier. Thanks to a major investment in 2020 by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham took the spotlight worldwide. The new ownership wanted to bring back the glory days for the country's oldest team.

Right now, Wrexham are living the dream. This season, Wrexham were the biggest surprise in the FA Cup by reaching the fourth round and they almost eliminated Sheffield United in a thrilling matchup which went to a replay. In the National League, Wrexham are in a major battle with Notts County to win the championship.

Wrexham AFC are beloved by thousands of fans after the documentary series which premiered on August of 2022. Now, with all the success around the club and the influence of a celebrity such as Ryan Reynolds, anything is possible. Read here to check out if they finally got promoted.

Did Wrexham AFC get the National League promotion?

Wrexham currently haven't been promoted in the National League. After 41 matches, they're on second place with 100 points behind Notts County because of goal differential. Only the first place in the standings gets the promotion to League Two (fourth tier).

However, Wrexham have one match pending and, this Monday, they face Notts County in a game which could determine the future champion of the National League. It's almost like a final.

If Wrexham AFC don't finish in first place, they have already clinched a berth for the National League play-off semifinals. The winner of that play-off gets the second promotion spot. The teams from 2nd to 7th in the standings have a chance to compete in that play-off. Wrexham will avoid the quarterfinals.

Otherwise, they would have to go to a six-team playoff.