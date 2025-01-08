Inter Miami share first Messi image of 2025 as they begin their quest for MLS, Club World Cup glory

The year 2025 is shaping up to be the most pivotal in Inter Miami’s brief history. The team is set to compete in multiple tournaments, with heightened expectations, particularly in Major League Soccer and the Club World Cup. On Wednesday, preseason training commenced with Lionel Messi taking center stage, setting the tone for the ambitious campaign ahead.

The club took to social media to share photos of players arriving at the training facilities under the guidance of new head coach Javier Mascherano. Messi, in particular, stood out as he entered with a focused expression, dressed in a black sweater and carrying a small bag under his arm. The Herons accompanied their social media post with a simple caption: “Ready for 2025,” punctuated with a waving hand emoji.

The 2025 season marks Lionel Messi’s third year with Inter Miami. His debut in mid-2023, following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, was brief but impactful. Despite joining midway through the season, he played a crucial role in securing the Leagues Cup title just weeks after his arrival.

In 2024, his first full season, Messi led Inter Miami to the best record in the MLS regular season, earning the Supporters’ Shield. This achievement qualified the team for the 2025 Club World Cup. However, their postseason run fell short as they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by Atlanta United.

Lionel Messi arriving at Inter Miami’s training facilities.

Inter Miami’s goals for 2025

This year, MLS remains a primary focus for the Herons, as they aim to go beyond last season’s disappointing playoff exit. The regular season kicks off in February and runs through October, with the playoffs to follow. Messi and his teammates are determined to make a deeper run this time around.

However, the Club World Cup is arguably the most exciting challenge for Inter Miami in 2025. Representing the host country, they will face global giants such as Porto, Palmeiras, and Al Ahly in the first round. With the world watching, the pressure is on for the Herons to perform at the highest level.

In addition to MLS and the Club World Cup, Inter Miami will compete in two other international tournaments: the Leagues Cup, which features teams from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX, and the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the premier club competition in North and Central America.

Inter Miami’s roster changes

Inter Miami also used their first training session of the year to showcase their roster. Alongside Messi, stars such as Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba were seen arriving at the club’s facilities. The team’s first addition of the year, winger Fafa Picault, was also present.

Also photographed was Argentine forward Facundo Farias, who has fully recovered from the knee surgery that kept him out of competition throughout 2024. However, his future with Inter Miami remains uncertain as rumors swirl about a possible departure. Boca Juniors and Racing, two of Argentina’s top clubs, are reportedly interested in signing him and could advance negotiations in the near future. If Farias were to leave, it would mark yet another significant blow to the Herons’ attack, following the recent departures of Diego Gomez and Matias Rojas.

As Inter Miami prepare for the most ambitious year in its history, the team’s focus, led by Messi, is firmly set on meeting the expectations of fans and delivering success on multiple fronts.