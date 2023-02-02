After the huge success Robert Lewandwoski is having with FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich are preparing to trigger a very important clause in his contract.

Robert Lewandowski has become the star FC Barcelona needed after the departure of Lionel Messi. In a project that seemed adrift, the 34-year old Polish striker arrived to transform everything. In the 2022-2023 season, Lewandowski has been sensational scoring 23 goals in 25 matches in all competitions.

Right now, Robert Lewandowski is the top scorer in the 2022-2023 La Liga with 14 goals. That's why he's the front-runner to take home the famous Pichichi award and, maybe, the European Golden Shoe (Golden Boot). Furthermore, thanks to his contribution, FC Barcelona are leaders in the Spanish league, won the Spanish Super Cup and are currently in the semifinals of the Spanish Cup (Copa del Rey).

However, Bayern Munich are following very closely each and every move by Robert Lewandowski. Now, considering his spectacular performances, the German club might be ready to trigger a contract clause which will directly affect FC Barcelona.

Bayern Munich special contract clause for Robert Lewandowski with FC Barcelona

According to a report from Bild, FC Barcelona have to pay $1.25 million to Bayern Munich for every season that the Polish striker scores 25 goals. At least in the 2022-2023 season, that number is almost certain considering he already has 23 goals. Only a major injury or setback could prevent that from happening.

Robert Lewandowski signed a four-year deal with FC Barcelona. If his extraordinary performances continue, this specific contract clause might cost the Spanish team a total of $5 million.

Barcelona paid $45 million for Robert Lewandowski's transfer, but, considering the amount of goals he is scoring, the bonuses which will trigger from his contract could leave the final amount in something close to $50 million.