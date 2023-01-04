A new Liga MX tournament will begin very soon after a break for the World Cup, but the important information about the Clausura 2023 is already known. Find out the dates, fixture, and TV channel to follow the league without missing any game.

The Liga MX will resume the action following the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This Friday, January 6 will mark the beginning of the Clausura 2023. It will be the game Necaxa vs Atletico San Luis the one that starts everything. If you are in the US, you can go to FuboTV (free trial).

The 2022-2023 season has already begun in the middle of last year. That was the Apertura 2022 that was played from July 1 to October 30. In the end it was Pachuca the team that won the title defeating Toluca in the finals after an impressive performance.

Now it’s time for the complementary part to happen. The league will have 18 teams going up vs each other in 17 matchdays, although that won’t be it since the playoffs will decide the champion. Find out the important details of the new tournament.

Liga MX Clausura 2023: Dates

The Liga MX does not have the format that some other tournaments in the world may have where the first team in the standings is the champion. There is a regular part followed by the playoffs, so it’s worth mentioning when those games will occur.

Regular season: From January 6 to April 30

Reclassification playoffs: May 6 and May 7

Quarterfinals: From May 10 to May 14

Semifinals: From May 17 to May 21

Finals: May 25 and May 28

Liga MX Clausura 2023: Fixture

A new Liga MX will begin this Friday, January 6, to kick off Matchday 1. The Necaxa vs Atletico San Luis will start the league, but there will be a lot more games before deciding what teams will be in the playoffs. Find out the dates of every one of them.

Liga MX Clausura 2023: Matchday 1

January 6

Necaxa vs Atl. San Luis

Mazatlán vs León

January 7

América vs Querétaro

Atlas vs Toluca

Monterrey vs Chivas

January 8

Pumas vs Juárez

Santos vs Tigres

Tijuana vs Cruz Azul

January 9

Pachuca vs Puebla

Liga MX Clausura 2023 Matchday 2 - January 12 to January 16

Liga MX Clausura 2023 Matchday 3 - January 20 to January 22

Liga MX Clausura 2023 Matchday 4 - January 26 to January 29

Liga MX Clausura 2023 Matchday 5 - February 2 to February 5

Liga MX Clausura 2023 Matchday 6 - February 9 to February 12

Liga MX Clausura 2023 Matchday 7 - February 14 to February 16* With one game on the 22 and another one on the 23

Liga MX Clausura 2023 Matchday 8 - February 17 to February 19

Liga MX Clausura 2023 Matchday 9 - February 24 to February 27

Liga MX Clausura 2023 Matchday 10 - March 3 to March 5

Liga MX Clausura 2023 Matchday 11 - March 10 to March 12

Liga MX Clausura 2023 Matchday 12 - March 17 to March 20

Liga MX Clausura 2023 Matchday 13 - March 31 to April 2

Liga MX Clausura 2023 Matchday 14 - April 7 to April 9

Liga MX Clausura 2023 Matchday 15 - April 13 to April 16

Liga MX Clausura 2023 Matchday 16 - April 20 to April 23

Liga MX Clausura 2023 Matchday 17 - April 28 to April 30

Liga MX Clausura 2023: TV Channel

The Liga MX Clausura 2023 has the ingredients to be an attractive league to watch. In case you want to follow every game, you will be able to do so. If you are in the US, you can go to FuboTV (free trial).