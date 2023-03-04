Liverpool and Manchester United will face off at Anfield in Liverpool on the Matchday 26 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer derby match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 62nd EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 29 games so far; Liverpool have celebrated a victory 18 times to this day, and the remaining 14 matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on August 22, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 2-1 win for the Red Devils at home at Old Trafford in Manchester. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Liverpool vs Manchester United: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)
Croatia: 5:30 PM
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 6:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 10:30 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Israel: 6:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 PM (Next day)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Philippines: 12:30 AM (Next day)
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 5:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:00 3M
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
Liverpool vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: Canal+ Sport360
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN 1, Movistar+, DAZN
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo