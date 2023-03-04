Liverpool and Manchester United will clash off on Sunday at Anfield in the 26th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

This will be their 62nd EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 29 games so far; Liverpool have celebrated a victory 18 times to this day, and the remaining 14 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on August 22, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 2-1 win for the Red Devils at home at Old Trafford in Manchester. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 10:30 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 PM (Next day)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Philippines: 12:30 AM (Next day)

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 3M

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Liverpool vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: Canal+ Sport360

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN 1, Movistar+, DAZN

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo