A teammate of Jimmy Butler on the Heat nearly joined the Celtics at the start of his NBA career

In the midst of swirling rumors about Jimmy Butler‘s potential departure from the Miami Heat, one of his teammates has emerged as the NBA franchise’s torchbearer. Tyler Herro, who once dreamed of playing for the Heat as a superfan, revealed how close he was to being drafted by their rivals, the Boston Celtics.

In an interview on Udonis Haslem’s OGs Show, Herro shared that the Celtics, holding the 14th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, had promised to select him—until the Heat swooped in at No. 13. “When I saw the numbers of the team and where they were drafting, and that Miami was 13, I was set on it months before the Draft,” Herro said. “On Draft night, the Celtics had the 14th pick and had guaranteed to pick me for the most part, and then Miami took me right before at 13. So, it was a blessing.”

The Celtics ultimately selected Romeo Langford with their pick, a decision that hasn’t aged well. Langford has averaged just 4.6 points and 2.1 rebounds across his three-year career and was later traded to the San Antonio Spurs for Derrick White. White became instrumental in Boston’s championship run in 2024 and remains one of the team’s best players.

Meanwhile, Herro’s career trajectory has been a stark contrast. Across his four seasons with Miami, Herro has averaged 18.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. He played pivotal roles in the Heat’s runs to the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023, won the 2022 Sixth Man of the Year award, and is positioned as the team’s centerpiece with Butler potentially on his way out.

Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat drives against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Toyota Center.

From superfan to star

Herro’s bond with the Heat goes beyond the numbers. Growing up, he idolized the team and their culture, which only intensified when LeBron James joined the franchise in 2010. “I was a big fan of the Heat,” Herro said. “I was one of Bron’s biggest fans. I was a Miami Heat fan prior to that, and when Bron came, it stamped that. I used to have an Antoine Walker jersey. I had my own room, an all-white wall, and my parents had a painter come through and paint the whole wall in the Miami Heat logo.”

The image of a young Herro, with the Heat logo on his wall, dreaming of playing for the franchise is now a reality. At just 24 years old, Herro has become the face of the team he once idolized. With Butler’s potential trade looming, the Heat appear ready to fully embrace Herro as their leader on and off the court.