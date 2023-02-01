Manchester United will host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Matchday 22 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream 2022-2023 Premier League in the US

Manchester United have been in a very good run last week. In that period, they sealed their ticket to the Carabao Cup final beating Nottingham Forest. They finalized the semifinals thanks to a 2-0 at home today after starting with a 3-0 win on the road. The Red Devils also advanced in the FA Cup beating Reading 3-1, although the EPL is where they must improve. Their streak of two games without a victory stopped the growth shown lately.

Crystal Palace didn’t have much activity during the last couple of days since they aren’t in any of those British tournaments. The league is their only task, but they haven’t been playing well. They are currently in a four-match stretch with no wins. In those opportunities they only scored one goal total, so that’s the area to focus on. Something favorable for them is that lone score was in a 1-1 tie vs Manchester United.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Date

Manchester United will take on Crystal Palace on Matchday 22 of the 2022-2023 Premier League this Saturday, February 4. The game will be played at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 AM

CT: 9 AM

MT: 8 AM

PT: 7 AM

How to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace in the US

The game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on Matchday 22 of the 2022-2023 Premier League will be available to watch or live stream on Peacock in the US.