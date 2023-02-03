Manchester United will receive Crystal Palace for Matchday 22 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Manchester United will host Crystal Palace this Saturday, February 4 in a game valid for the Matchday 22 of the 2022/2023 Premier League.

The "Red devils" are experiencing a great moment after their bad start to the season. They have improved a lot in the standings of the Premier League and now they will play the final of the Carabao Cup. This team begins to show that it is up for important things, and of course they want to continue revalidating that confidence.

Their rivals will be Crystal Palace, who have had a rather irregular performance so far this 2022/2023. For the moment far from the relegation zone, but also from the qualification to the international cups. However, only 7 points separate them from the last relegated, and for this reason it is better to obtain points so as not to suffer with it.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (February 5)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

Greece: 4:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (February 5)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Philippines: 11:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: play sports 1

Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Channel+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport 7/HD, Sky Go, WOW

Ghana: DStv Now, Sporty TV, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, StarTimes App

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, K24 TV, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, StarTimes App

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Sporty TV, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: StarHub TV+

South Africa: MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, StarTimes App, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock

