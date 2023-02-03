Manchester United will host Crystal Palace this Saturday, February 4 in a game valid for the Matchday 22 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game on FuboTV (free trial), and FuboTV Canada in Canada.
The "Red devils" are experiencing a great moment after their bad start to the season. They have improved a lot in the standings of the Premier League and now they will play the final of the Carabao Cup. This team begins to show that it is up for important things, and of course they want to continue revalidating that confidence.
Their rivals will be Crystal Palace, who have had a rather irregular performance so far this 2022/2023. For the moment far from the relegation zone, but also from the qualification to the international cups. However, only 7 points separate them from the last relegated, and for this reason it is better to obtain points so as not to suffer with it.
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (February 5)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
Greece: 4:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (February 5)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Philippines: 11:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: play sports 1
Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Channel+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport 7/HD, Sky Go, WOW
Ghana: DStv Now, Sporty TV, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, StarTimes App
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, K24 TV, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, StarTimes App
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Sporty TV, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: StarHub TV+
South Africa: MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, StarTimes App, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock