Maritimo will play against Benfica this Sunday, March 12 at the Estadio dos Barreiros in Funchal, Portugal for the Matchday 24 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It will be a duel between the opposites of the standings. On the local side, with 16 points they are in the playoff zone for relegation, although they only have a 1-point difference with the last two teams in the standings, and who would be losing the category. It is more than clear that they need to get points.

But they will not have it easy since their rivals will be the current leaders of the Primeira Liga. Benfica have 62 points, 5 more than their immediate rivals, Porto. With the victory, that difference would be 8 and having the chance to play against one of the weakest in the championship, the Lisbon team does not want to miss the opportunity.

Maritimo vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (March 13)

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 7:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

Greece: 8:00 PM

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Israel: 9:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Philippines: 2:00 AM (March 13)

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Maritimo vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Australia: RTPi

Brazil: RTPi

Canada: RTPi

Croatia: Arena Sport 10 Croatia

France: RTPi, RMC Sport live, RMC Sport 1

Germany: DAZN, RTPi, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Ghana: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Greece: Space Sport 5 HD

International: Bet365, Onefootball, GOLTV Play

Kenya: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Sporty TV

Philippines: RTPi

Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland, RTPi

Portugal: RTP Africa, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV+

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia, Arena Sport 5 Serbia

South Africa: StarTimes App, RTPi, Sporty TV

Spain: RTPi

Sweden: RTPi, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport, sportdigital, RMC Sport 1, RTPi, Sport1 Extra

United Kingdom: Viaplay Xtra, RTPi, Viaplay UK

USA: FuboTV (free trial), GOLTV, RTPi, GolTV Spanish

