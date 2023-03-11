Maritimo will play against Benfica this Sunday, March 12 at the Estadio dos Barreiros in Funchal, Portugal for the Matchday 24 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It will be a duel between the opposites of the standings. On the local side, with 16 points they are in the playoff zone for relegation, although they only have a 1-point difference with the last two teams in the standings, and who would be losing the category. It is more than clear that they need to get points.
But they will not have it easy since their rivals will be the current leaders of the Primeira Liga. Benfica have 62 points, 5 more than their immediate rivals, Porto. With the victory, that difference would be 8 and having the chance to play against one of the weakest in the championship, the Lisbon team does not want to miss the opportunity.
Maritimo vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (March 13)
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 7:00 PM
France: 7:00 PM
Germany: 7:00 PM
Ghana: 6:00 PM
Greece: 8:00 PM
Ireland: 6:00 PM
Israel: 9:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Netherlands: 7:00 PM
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
Philippines: 2:00 AM (March 13)
Poland: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 7:00 PM
South Africa: 8:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Sweden: 7:00 PM
Switzerland: 7:00 PM
UK: 6:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
Maritimo vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: GolTV Latin America
Australia: RTPi
Brazil: RTPi
Canada: RTPi
Croatia: Arena Sport 10 Croatia
France: RTPi, RMC Sport live, RMC Sport 1
Germany: DAZN, RTPi, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Ghana: Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Greece: Space Sport 5 HD
International: Bet365, Onefootball, GOLTV Play
Kenya: Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Mexico: GolTV Latin America
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Sporty TV
Philippines: RTPi
Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland, RTPi
Portugal: RTP Africa, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV+
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia, Arena Sport 5 Serbia
South Africa: StarTimes App, RTPi, Sporty TV
Spain: RTPi
Sweden: RTPi, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport, sportdigital, RMC Sport 1, RTPi, Sport1 Extra
United Kingdom: Viaplay Xtra, RTPi, Viaplay UK
USA: FuboTV (free trial), GOLTV, RTPi, GolTV Spanish