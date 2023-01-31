Maritimo will receive Porto in a game valid for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Maritimo will play against Porto this Wednesday, February 1 at the Estadio dos Barreiros in Madeira Island for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The visitors, Porto, continue to seek to get closer to Benfica, who for the moment lead without major problems. The difference is 8 points, so it will not be easy to get to the top. However, they do have a chance to overtake Braga, who have a tough game against Sporting CP, and take second place from them for a spot in the UEFA Champions’ League group stage.

And they have an unbeatable chance to add the 3 points since their rivals will be Maritimo, a team that is in penultimate place in the standings with just 13 points in 17 games played. Of course, they need to get as many points as possible to get out of the bottom, so even a draw wouldn't be a bad result for them.

Maritimo vs Porto: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (February 2)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (February 2)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 8:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 8:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (February 2)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (February 2)

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Israel: 9:00 PM

Italy: 8:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (February 2)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 2)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 8:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (February 2)

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (February 2)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Maritimo vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Australia: RTPi

Brazil: RTPi

Canada: RTPi

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

France: RTPi, RMC Sport live, RMC Sport 1

Germany: DAZN, RTPi, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

Indonesia: Mola, Mola TV App, mola.tv

International: Bet365, GOLTV Play, Onefootball

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Philippines: RTPi

Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland, RTPi

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Africa

Serbia: Arena Sport 6 Serbia

South Africa: RTPi

Spain: RTPi

Sweden: RTPi, C More Sweden

Switzerland: RTPi, RMC Sport 1, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, Blue Sport 8, Blue Sport

United Kingdom: RTPi

USA: GOLTV, RTPi, GolTV Spanish

