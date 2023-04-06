Nice clash with PSG at Allianz Riviera on Matchday 30 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. Read here to check out the probable lineups for this game.

PSG visit Nice in a game with a lot of implications to determine the champions of 2022-2023 Ligue 1. The match is scheduled for Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3 PM (ET). Here, you will find the probable lineups of both teams.

Nice are still trying to finish in the Top-5 of Ligue 1 in order to clinch a berth for European competitions towards next season. Currently, they're on eighth place with 45 points and chasing teams such as Lille, Rennes and Reims for that last spot in the standings.

Meanwhile, PSG have a six-point advantage over Lens and Olympique Marseille atop of Ligue 1. However, Paris Saint Germain are in the middle of a huge crisis with two consecutive losses after the FIFA window break (Rennes and Lyon). Lionel Messi has been booed and is almost out, Kylian Mbappe is not happy by recent decisions and, once again, they were eliminated early at the Champions League.

Nice probable lineup

Nice could be thinking about the first leg of the quarterfinals at the UEFA Conference League against Basel and that might produce some changes to have the best players available for next Thursday's matchup at Switzerland.

Nice probable lineup against PSG: Kasper Schmeichel, Pablo Rosario, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Alexis Beka Beka, Hicham Boudaoui, Khephren Thuram, Melvin Bard, Nicolas Pepe, Aaron Ramsey and Gaetan Laborde.

PSG probable lineup

Christophe Galtier has no margin of error with only nine games remaining in Ligue 1. The recent failures have opened the door to other teams in the championship race and that's why he must present a stellar lineup to secure a victory facing Nice. Sergio Ramos could be back from injury and the biggest doubt prior to the game is Marco Verratti.

PSG probable lineup against Nice: Gianluigi Donnaruma, Danilo, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, Warren Zaire-Emery, Fabian Ruiz, Nuno Mendes, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.