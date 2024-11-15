Jerry Jones might have added an unexpected name to the list of candidates to be new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones has to make a big decision at the end of the season for the Dallas Cowboys. Mike McCarthy’s contract expires and, with a 3-6 record, the only thing which might save the head coach is an improbable comeback to make the playoffs.

Although McCarthy delivered three consecutive year winning at least 12 games, the main goal was to give Dallas a Super Bowl. That won’t happen for one of the most important franchises in the NFL.

Now, the Cowboys face total uncertainty. They have key pieces locked thanks to recent deals for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, but, who is going to lead such a turbulent franchise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who will replace Mike McCarthy with Cowboys?

During the last few weeks, many names have been mentioned as possible replacements for Mike McCarthy with Dallas Cowboys. Deion Sanders, Mike Vrabel, Ben Johnson, Bill Belichick and Kliff Kingsbury.

Advertisement

However, in an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones spoke wonders about Jason Witten and answered if the former tight end is ready to be a head coach in the NFL.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Micah Parsons about trade to leave Dallas Cowboys

“Yes. Without hesitation. Yes. He has something that you can’t draw up. He reminds me a lot of our other tight end who is head coach up there in Detroit right now (Dan Campbell). Jason is very sophisticated when it comes to understanding football and all the nuances. But more important than anything, he really does understand the physical and the mentality of being physical and that part of it. Without a question, he could become an NFL coach. He has extraordinary work ethic. He can be a top coach.”