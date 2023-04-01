AEK Athens will visit PAOK in a game valid for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Super League Greece 1 championship zone. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

PAOK will play against AEK Athens this Sunday, April 2 for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Super League Greece 1 championship zone. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

AEK Athens missed their opportunity to beat the leaders, Panathinaikos and stay as the only leaders of this Super League Greece 1 championship zone. However, the draw left the difference in two points, so with a victory added to a defeat for the leaders could put them in first place.

To do this they must beat the tough PAOK, who are determined to fight at the top. They come from beating Aris 2-1, which leaves them with 57 points, 5 less than Panathinaikos. That is why it will be important to get the 3 points, which will allow them not only to get closer to the leaders, but also will not allow a direct rival to get points.

PAOK vs AEK Athens: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 3:30 AM (April 3)

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

PAOK vs AEK Athens: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Sport Plus

Canada: Sport Plus

Croatia: Sport club 1 Croatia

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

USA: Sport Plus