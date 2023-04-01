PAOK will play against AEK Athens this Sunday, April 2 for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Super League Greece 1 championship zone. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
AEK Athens missed their opportunity to beat the leaders, Panathinaikos and stay as the only leaders of this Super League Greece 1 championship zone. However, the draw left the difference in two points, so with a victory added to a defeat for the leaders could put them in first place.
To do this they must beat the tough PAOK, who are determined to fight at the top. They come from beating Aris 2-1, which leaves them with 57 points, 5 less than Panathinaikos. That is why it will be important to get the 3 points, which will allow them not only to get closer to the leaders, but also will not allow a direct rival to get points.
PAOK vs AEK Athens: Kick-Off Time
Australia: 3:30 AM (April 3)
Canada: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Greece: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
PAOK vs AEK Athens: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Sport Plus
Canada: Sport Plus
Croatia: Sport club 1 Croatia
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia
USA: Sport Plus