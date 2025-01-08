Tottenham Hotspur provide update on Rodrigo Bentancur after scary exit vs Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is conscious and will receive medical attention at a hospital after being stretchered off the pitch during the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinal against Liverpool on Wednesday after a sudden fall.

The club confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the Uruguyan “is conscious, talking and will go to hospital for further checks.” The games was still goalless when the incident happened.

The 27-year-old midfielder fell unchallenged as he stretched to head a ball from a corner at the sixth minute. The Uruguayan was treated on the pitch for around ten minutes and received oxygen, per BBC.

He was replaced by forward Brennan Johnson. Fans applauded as he was carried off the field, and, according to ESPN, he gave a thumbs up to the Spurs bench as he was carried off.

Bentancur could join Tottenham’s lenghty list of injured players. Ange Postecoglou‘s side are currently without starters like goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and center backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven. Richarlison has also missed several stretches due to different injuries.

Rodrigo Bentancur suffered a head injury earlier this season

This is not Bentancur’s first injury this season. Back in August, Bentancur missed eleven days after also being stretchered off the pitch due to a head injury after a clash with Abdul Fatawu. However, this time, the Spurs did not end up using a concussion sub when he came off.

Losing Bentancur really puts a strain on Spurs’ midfield, especially with their busy schedule in both the Premier League and Europe. They’re back in action this Sunday against Tamworth in the FA Cup, followed by the huge North London Derby against Arsenal on January 16th. They definitely need to figure out how to cover for Bentancur in the meantime.