Andy Reid may want to stay focused on chasing yet another Super Bowl ring, but with many teams already making plans for the 2025 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs can’t avoid facing questions about next year.

Multiple members of the organization have already drawn interest from other franchises, especially those working on the coaching staff. For instance, the Las Vegas Raiders are targeting a key assistant for Reid as they requested an interview with Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Another NFL team interested in Spagnuolo for their head coaching opening are the New York Jets, who also requested to interview the 65-year-old on Wednesday. But that’s not it.

The Chiefs could lose even more key leaders to the Jets, with the New York franchise interviewing offensive coordinator Matt Nagy for the head coaching gig as well as assistant GM Mike Borgonzi for their GM role.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson talks to his team during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

While losing Nagy would leave a huge hole on offense, it could also present Reid and Kansas City an interesting opportunity to reunite with a familiar face. Doug Pederson, who served as offensive coordinator for the Chiefs from 2013 and 2015 before winning a Super Bowl as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, is now a free agent after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Matt Nagy getting HC opportunities could force Reid, Chiefs to search new OC

Pederson’s last two jobs were as head coach, including a successful stint in the City of the Brotherly Love that resulted in a memorable Super Bowl LII victory. But what if he’s open to working as offensive coordinator again?

That position will be requested in the offseason, with plenty of assistants expected to become head coaches. If Nagy is one of them, the Chiefs and Pederson would be a match made in heaven.

Familiar faces reuniting in Kansas City?

Pederson and Reid go a long way back, with the former knowing the latter from his playing days. Reid was an assistant coach on the Green Bay Packers when Pederson joined the franchise as a quarterback in 1995, and they went together to Philly when the Eagles hired Reid as head coach in 1999.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs and head coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles greet each other prior to the game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Their paths eventually crossed again, with Pederson joining Reid’s staff in 2009 as offensive quality control coach. Two years later, he was promoted to quarterbacks coach, a post he kept for two seasons before following Reid to Kansas City.

With Nagy expected to get more offers after his interview with the Jets, the Chiefs may have to look for a new offensive coordinator in 2025. In that case, Pederson could be a great fit due to his connection with Reid, in addition to his Super Bowl experience.