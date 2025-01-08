Chris Paul makes candid admission about Spurs' struggles this NBA season

The San Antonio Spurs have faced significant challenges in finding consistency this year. Last Monday, they held a commanding lead against the Chicago Bulls but squandered it in the fourth quarter, ultimately leaving the United Center with a loss. Chris Paul took the opportunity to reflect on the team’s ongoing issues this NBA season and shared his honest thoughts.

“Sooner or later, we’re going to get tired of it,” Paul remarked during the postgame press conference, referring to the team’s repeated tendency to falter in the closing minutes or overtime—an issue that has plagued them in recent weeks.

“That’s what’s happened in a few games,” Paul added, visibly dissatisfied with the outcome. “We’ve just got to figure out how to win these games because we work too hard, play too hard, and give ourselves an opportunity night in and night out that we’ve got to find a way to win these games.”

The point guard’s frustration stems from the belief that the Spurs possess the talent to perform better. “We’ve got a group of very good guys,” he acknowledged. However, he also recognized that success requires something else. “In order to win these games, it’s just a different mentality, a switch that we’ve got to find.”

Paul reflected on the youth of the team, acknowledging that growth is essential—but not without immediate results. “Win and learn at the same time, that’s the best way to do it,” he said. “There’s no time like the present. Everybody’s not guaranteed to be here next year.”

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs and Chris Paul #3 react to a call in action against the Washington Wizards in the second half at Frost Bank Center on November 13, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas.

Paul still giving his all

At 39, Chris Paul continues to deliver standout performances and has quickly become an integral part of the Spurs’ lineup. Despite the team’s struggles, he has been a fixture in both Gregg Popovich‘s and interim coach Mitch Johnson’s starting five.

In the loss to the Bulls, Paul posted 18 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds—team-high numbers behind Victor Wembanyama. However, he was quick to reflect on his performance and identified areas for improvement: “I’ve got to figure out how to continue to be better defensively.”

Spurs’ frustration runs deep

Paul wasn’t the only one expressing dissatisfaction following the loss. After the game in Chicago, Wembanyama issued a stern message to San Antonio, underscoring the team’s frustration. “We should have more wins… but we don’t deserve more wins,” he stated.

Coach Mitch Johnson also weighed in on the game’s critical moments, where the Spurs lost their lead late. “We felt the game flip,” Johnson said. “It flipped, and that lack of respect at times for some of the details played a part.”