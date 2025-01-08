Travis Kelce, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are still enjoying their bye week after securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Their opponent in the Divisional Round is still unknown, but the only options are the Denver Broncos, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Chargers or the Houston Texans. There is no chance that the Chiefs will face the Bills or Ravens in that first postseason game for the defending champions.

Patrick Mahomes needed the rest after his high ankle sprain to start his path to a third consecutive Super Bowl completely fresh. A huge challenge where his most important ally will undoubtedly be Kelce.

Can the Chiefs still win the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs are favorites to represent the AFC in the upcoming Super Bowl, although one of the big questions is whether Travis Kelce will be able to have another historic playoff run.

During the regular season, his numbers were quite modest with 823 yards and only three touchdowns. However, the legendary tight end has proven he can flip the switch in the postseason, and this year he could break several of Jerry Rice’s records. Nonetheless, the veteran assured Andy Reid that he is ready to take on whatever role is necessary to win another ring.

“I’m happy with my role right now. I’m out here helping this team win football games. We got a lot of good tight ends. We got a lot of wide receivers that are getting open. They are doing great things with the football. This season is more unique and more different than any year I’ve ever been a part of because of the way that we’ve won. How we’ve had to keep focusing on getting better, knowing we were coming away with wins.”