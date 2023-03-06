Ahead of a crucial game for their UEFA Champions League aspirations, Paris Saint-Germain had some terrible news to share about Neymar Jr.

Paris Saint-Germain have entered a potentially season-defining week. On Wednesday, the French giants take on Bayern Munich in the return leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16, trailing 0-1 on aggregate.

Christophe Galtier's men head into this clash in high spirits, riding on a three-game winning run in the Ligue 1 after a string of bad results. However, PSG will have to face this fixture with a notable absence.

Neymar Jr. had been on the sidelines since being subbed off during the hard-fought win over Lille, and he won't make it on time for this clash. His injury update, however, was worse than expected.

PSG confirm Neymar's season is over

On Monday, PSG announced Neymar Jr. will undergo ankle surgery. Since the recovery will take him between three and four months, the Brazilian superstar won't be back until next season.

"Neymar Jr has sustained a number of instances of instability in his right ankle in recent years. Following his latest sprain on 20 February, the Paris Saint-Germain medical staff recommended a ligament repair operation to avoid a major risk of recurrence," a club statement read.

"All the experts consulted have confirmed this necessity. The surgery will be performed in the next few days at the ASPETAR hospital in Doha. It will take 3 to 4 months before he can return to training with the team."

It will certainly be a challenging task for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to try and get this team to the promised land without Neymar. On Wednesday, all the pressure will be on their shoulders.