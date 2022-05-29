After a great final, as intense as it was expected, Real Madrid have been proclaimed champions of this 2021-2022 edition, after winning by 1-0 at the Stade de France in Paris, France. Thanks to this victory, the "Merengues" have won their 14th UEFA Champions League in their glorious history.

It was previously known as the European Cup, which began in 1955-56 season with 16 teams participating and was renamed the Champions League in 1992-93 season with the number of participants rising throughout the decades.

At this point in its 67th season, 16 of the 67 finals in the UEFA Champions League have required extra time and/or penalties after the match ended in a draw after normal time. Replays were used just once in the final, whereas penalty shootouts have been used 11 times.

Champions League Champions: Winners list by year

The Champions League/European Cup has been won by 22 different teams. The inaugural champions, Real Madrid have lifted the Champions League a record 14 times, making them the most successful team. With five successive victories from 1956 to 1960, they hold the most consecutive wins in the competition's history.

They are followed by Milan in second who have seven UCL championships to their name. Bayern and Liverpool are the next two most successful clubs, each having won the Champions League six times. In addition, the UCL title has switched hands five times between Ajax and Barcelona.

Champions League winners

Year Winner Country
2022 Real Madrid Spain
2021 Chelsea England
2020 Bayern Germany
2019 Liverpool England
2018 Real Madrid Spain
2017 Real Madrid Spain
2016 Real Madrid Spain
2015 Barcelona      Spain
2014 Real Madrid Spain
2013 Bayern Germany
2012 Chelsea England
2011 Barcelona Spain
2010 Inter Italy
2009 Barcelona Spain
2008 Manchester United England
2007 Milan Italy
2006 Barcelona Spain
2005 Liverpool England
2004 Porto Portugal
2003 Milan Italy
2002 Real Madrid Spain
2001 Bayern Germany
2000 Real Madrid Spain
1999 Manchester United England
1998 Real Madrid Spain
1997 Borussia Dortmund Germany
1996 Juventus Italy
1995 Ajax Netherlands
1994 Milan Italy
1993 Marseille France

European Cup winners

Year Winner Country
1992 Barcelona Spain
1991 Crvena Zvezda Serbia
1990 Milan Italy
1989 Milan Italy
1988 PSV Eindhoven Netherlands
1987 Porto Portugal
1986 Steaua Bucuresti Romania
1985 Juventus Italy
1984 Liverpool England
1983 Hamburger Germany
1982 Aston Villa England
1981 Liverpool England
1980 Nottingham Forest England
1979 Nottingham Forest England
1978 Liverpool England
1977 Liverpool England
1976 Bayern Germany
1975 Bayern Germany
1974 Bayern Germany
1973 Ajax Netherlands
1972 Ajax Netherlands
1971 Ajax Netherlands
1970 Feyenoord Netherlands
1969 Milan Italy
1968 Manchester United England
1967 Celtic Scotland
1966 Real Madrid Spain
1965 Inter Italy
1964 Inter Italy
1963 Milan Italy
1962 Benfica Portugal
1961 Benfica Portugal
1960 Real Madrid Spain
1959 Real Madrid Spain
1958 Real Madrid Spain
1957 Real Madrid Spain
1956 Real Madrid Spain