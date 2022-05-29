The Champions League/European Cup has a long history and has seen different champions throughout their time and formats. Here, check out the full list of every Champions League winner by year since 1956.

After a great final, as intense as it was expected, Real Madrid have been proclaimed champions of this 2021-2022 edition, after winning by 1-0 at the Stade de France in Paris, France. Thanks to this victory, the "Merengues" have won their 14th UEFA Champions League in their glorious history.

It was previously known as the European Cup, which began in 1955-56 season with 16 teams participating and was renamed the Champions League in 1992-93 season with the number of participants rising throughout the decades.

At this point in its 67th season, 16 of the 67 finals in the UEFA Champions League have required extra time and/or penalties after the match ended in a draw after normal time. Replays were used just once in the final, whereas penalty shootouts have been used 11 times.

Champions League Champions: Winners list by year

The Champions League/European Cup has been won by 22 different teams. The inaugural champions, Real Madrid have lifted the Champions League a record 14 times, making them the most successful team. With five successive victories from 1956 to 1960, they hold the most consecutive wins in the competition's history.

They are followed by Milan in second who have seven UCL championships to their name. Bayern and Liverpool are the next two most successful clubs, each having won the Champions League six times. In addition, the UCL title has switched hands five times between Ajax and Barcelona.

Champions League winners

Year Winner Country 2022 Real Madrid Spain 2021 Chelsea England 2020 Bayern Germany 2019 Liverpool England 2018 Real Madrid Spain 2017 Real Madrid Spain 2016 Real Madrid Spain 2015 Barcelona Spain 2014 Real Madrid Spain 2013 Bayern Germany 2012 Chelsea England 2011 Barcelona Spain 2010 Inter Italy 2009 Barcelona Spain 2008 Manchester United England 2007 Milan Italy 2006 Barcelona Spain 2005 Liverpool England 2004 Porto Portugal 2003 Milan Italy 2002 Real Madrid Spain 2001 Bayern Germany 2000 Real Madrid Spain 1999 Manchester United England 1998 Real Madrid Spain 1997 Borussia Dortmund Germany 1996 Juventus Italy 1995 Ajax Netherlands 1994 Milan Italy 1993 Marseille France

European Cup winners