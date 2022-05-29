After a great final, as intense as it was expected, Real Madrid have been proclaimed champions of this 2021-2022 edition, after winning by 1-0 at the Stade de France in Paris, France. Thanks to this victory, the "Merengues" have won their 14th UEFA Champions League in their glorious history.
It was previously known as the European Cup, which began in 1955-56 season with 16 teams participating and was renamed the Champions League in 1992-93 season with the number of participants rising throughout the decades.
At this point in its 67th season, 16 of the 67 finals in the UEFA Champions League have required extra time and/or penalties after the match ended in a draw after normal time. Replays were used just once in the final, whereas penalty shootouts have been used 11 times.
Champions League Champions: Winners list by year
The Champions League/European Cup has been won by 22 different teams. The inaugural champions, Real Madrid have lifted the Champions League a record 14 times, making them the most successful team. With five successive victories from 1956 to 1960, they hold the most consecutive wins in the competition's history.
They are followed by Milan in second who have seven UCL championships to their name. Bayern and Liverpool are the next two most successful clubs, each having won the Champions League six times. In addition, the UCL title has switched hands five times between Ajax and Barcelona.
Champions League winners
|Year
|Winner
|Country
|2022
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|2021
|Chelsea
|England
|2020
|Bayern
|Germany
|2019
|Liverpool
|England
|2018
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|2017
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|2016
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|2015
|Barcelona
|Spain
|2014
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|2013
|Bayern
|Germany
|2012
|Chelsea
|England
|2011
|Barcelona
|Spain
|2010
|Inter
|Italy
|2009
|Barcelona
|Spain
|2008
|Manchester United
|England
|2007
|Milan
|Italy
|2006
|Barcelona
|Spain
|2005
|Liverpool
|England
|2004
|Porto
|Portugal
|2003
|Milan
|Italy
|2002
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|2001
|Bayern
|Germany
|2000
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|1999
|Manchester United
|England
|1998
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|1997
|Borussia Dortmund
|Germany
|1996
|Juventus
|Italy
|1995
|Ajax
|Netherlands
|1994
|Milan
|Italy
|1993
|Marseille
|France
European Cup winners
|Year
|Winner
|Country
|1992
|Barcelona
|Spain
|1991
|Crvena Zvezda
|Serbia
|1990
|Milan
|Italy
|1989
|Milan
|Italy
|1988
|PSV Eindhoven
|Netherlands
|1987
|Porto
|Portugal
|1986
|Steaua Bucuresti
|Romania
|1985
|Juventus
|Italy
|1984
|Liverpool
|England
|1983
|Hamburger
|Germany
|1982
|Aston Villa
|England
|1981
|Liverpool
|England
|1980
|Nottingham Forest
|England
|1979
|Nottingham Forest
|England
|1978
|Liverpool
|England
|1977
|Liverpool
|England
|1976
|Bayern
|Germany
|1975
|Bayern
|Germany
|1974
|Bayern
|Germany
|1973
|Ajax
|Netherlands
|1972
|Ajax
|Netherlands
|1971
|Ajax
|Netherlands
|1970
|Feyenoord
|Netherlands
|1969
|Milan
|Italy
|1968
|Manchester United
|England
|1967
|Celtic
|Scotland
|1966
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|1965
|Inter
|Italy
|1964
|Inter
|Italy
|1963
|Milan
|Italy
|1962
|Benfica
|Portugal
|1961
|Benfica
|Portugal
|1960
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|1959
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|1958
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|1957
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|1956
|Real Madrid
|Spain