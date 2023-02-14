Bayern Munich take on PSG in the first leg of an exciting UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie. Though many stars will take much of the limelight, many fans may notice the presence of an Ibrahimovic on the Bavarians' squad.

The moment we've been waiting for since the World Cup finished is here. The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League resumes its course by bringing us a highly anticipated clash between PSG and Bayern Munich.

On Tuesday, February 14, the Ligue 1 title holders host the reigning Bundesliga champions in the first leg of a thrilling round of 16 series. Those who watch the game, however, will probably make some questions when these teams take the Parc des Princes.

Apart from some notable absences (Kylian Mbappe will start on the bench while Manuel Neuer is not even on the matchday squad), the presence of Arijon Ibrahimovic on Bayern's bench may also spark an inevitable question: Is he related to Zlatan?

Is Bayern's youngster Arijon Ibrahimovic related to Swedish star Zlatan?

Though they have the same surname, Arijon is not related to Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Bayern prospect was born in Nuremberg, Germany, to Kosovan parents from Prizren in 2005. The Swedish star, on the other hand, was born in Malmo to a Croat mother and a Bosniak father in Malmo on October 3, 1981.

However, since Zlatan left a mark on the sport, the 17-year-old who impressed Julian Nagelsmann may have some pressure on his shoulders. Most people know Ibrahimovic for the AC Milan striker, but this young attacking midfielder is just getting started. Who knows, maybe he'll make a name for himself in the next few years.