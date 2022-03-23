Paraguay take on Ecuador at Estadio Antonio Aranda in Ciudad del Este for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.1

Paraguay and Ecuador meet in the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. This game will take place at Estadio Antonio Aranda in Ciudad del Este. The visitors want to win so as not to lose spots in the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Paraguay were eliminated from the run to qualify for Qatar 2022, they no longer have a chance but they could try to hurt Ecuador by winning against them. A victory against Ecuador would be an achievement outside the standings and would cause Ecuador to have to play their spot with Uruguay.

Ecuador are the third team of the standings with 7-4-6 overall and 25 points, with a draw and a win is enough to avoid the playoffs but Peru and Uruguay are close to their spot with 22 and 21 points each.

Paraguay vs Ecuador: Date

Paraguay and Ecuador play for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers on March 24, Thursday at Estadio Antonio Aranda in Ciudad del Este. The home team has a chance to turn things around in the standings if they manage to win this game, but the visitors are the second most goals scoring team in the qualifiers with 25 goals for and only 15 goals against.

Paraguay vs Ecuador: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Paraguay vs Ecuador at the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers

This game for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers, Paraguay and Ecuador at the Estadio Antonio Aranda in Ciudad del Este on March 24, Thursday, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, Fubo Sports Network, Foxsports.com

