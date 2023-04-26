At Estadi Montilivi, Real Madrid lost to Girona, and superstar winger Vinicius was penalized for protesting after he and his opponent Santiago Bueno collided. In the aftermath of the game, he vented his frustration at La Liga and the referee's decision on Twitter.

On Tuesday, reigning La Liga winners Real Madrid were humiliated 4-2 by Girona away at Estadi Montilivi thanks to a rousing effort by the Catalan side. With four goals against the European champions, Valentin Castellanos was the undisputed star for the home team.

Even though the Whites had 72 percent of the ball, the Catalans were the superior squad because they were more skilled and had more opportunities to score. This defeat has put Real Madrid 11 points behind the league leaders Barcelona, who have played a game less than Carlo Ancelotti's squad.

On the other hand, only Vinicius appeared energized for the visitors, and he ended up playing a role in both of his team's goals, scoring one and assisting the other. In addition, he was the target of racial chanting from the home crowd.

What did Vinicius have to say about La Liga and the referee's decisions in Girona defeat?

In a pivotal moment around the 36-minute mark of the first half, Vinicius and Girona defender Santiago Bueno both sprinted for the ball after the latter deflected the Brazilian's attempt to curve the ball from the corner for a cross. The 22-year-old striker was not pleased when Bueno shoved him to the ground and then booted the ball at him in the follow-through.

He then demanded a card for this action instantly, but the referee didn't bother to give one. Nonetheless, the successive nagging caused the referee to issue a yellow card to Vinicius. The superstar winger was not pleased with the official on Tuesday, and it wasn't the first occasion this season that he hadn't been. He looked dissatisfied with the official's performance throughout the game and afterward acknowledged his displeasure with the official on social media.

A Twitter account Mundo do Bola updated its followers on the situation, writing, "Vinicius Jr was lying on the ground and the Girona player smashed the ball off him. Vini complained about it and was shown a card. His opponent, nothing". Vinicius quote tweeted the remark, adding "La Liga" between the smiling face with tears emojis in a slightly sarcastic tone.