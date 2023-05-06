River Plate will play against Boca Juniors this Sunday, May 7 for the Matchday 15 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch River Plate vs Boca Juniors online on Fanatiz]
It is a new edition of the "Superclasico" and the fans are getting ready for what will undoubtedly be a very intense and emotionally charged game. On the one hand there will be the locals, River Plate, who come at a good time in the Argentine League, although not so much in the Copa Libertadores.
In the last Matchday of the group stage of the continental tournament, Martin Demichelis's team lost 5-1 to Fluminense, finishing last in their group. The opposite is what happens to Boca, with good results in the Libertadores (they have just beaten Colo Colo 2-0), but not in the Argentine League. However, derbies are always a different game where anyone could win.
River Plate vs Boca Juniors: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 5:30 PM
Canada: 4:30 PM
Croatia: 10:30 PM
Germany: 10:30 PM
Israel: 11:30 PM
Italy: 10:30 PM
Mexico: 2:30 PM
Portugal: 9:30 PM
Serbia: 10:30 PM
Switzerland: 10:30 PM
United States: 4:30 PM (ET)
River Plate vs Boca Juniors: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TNT Sports, ESPN Premium, Star+
Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: fanatiz Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
International: AFA Play, Onefootball, Fanatiz International
Israel: Sports 1
Italy: SportItalia, Mola TV
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+, Fanatiz Mexico
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
USA: Fanatiz, Paramount+, TyC Sports International, ViX