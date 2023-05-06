River Plate will face Boca Juniors for Matchday 15 of the 2023 Argentine League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

River Plate will play against Boca Juniors this Sunday, May 7 for the Matchday 15 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is a new edition of the "Superclasico" and the fans are getting ready for what will undoubtedly be a very intense and emotionally charged game. On the one hand there will be the locals, River Plate, who come at a good time in the Argentine League, although not so much in the Copa Libertadores.

In the last Matchday of the group stage of the continental tournament, Martin Demichelis's team lost 5-1 to Fluminense, finishing last in their group. The opposite is what happens to Boca, with good results in the Libertadores (they have just beaten Colo Colo 2-0), but not in the Argentine League. However, derbies are always a different game where anyone could win.

River Plate vs Boca Juniors: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 5:30 PM

Canada: 4:30 PM

Croatia: 10:30 PM

Germany: 10:30 PM

Israel: 11:30 PM

Italy: 10:30 PM

Mexico: 2:30 PM

Portugal: 9:30 PM

Serbia: 10:30 PM

Switzerland: 10:30 PM

United States: 4:30 PM (ET)

River Plate vs Boca Juniors: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TNT Sports, ESPN Premium, Star+

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: fanatiz Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

International: AFA Play, Onefootball, Fanatiz International

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: SportItalia, Mola TV

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+, Fanatiz Mexico

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

USA: Fanatiz, Paramount+, TyC Sports International, ViX

