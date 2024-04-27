Tottenham will face Arsenal for the Matchday 35 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

An interesting game will take place between Tottenham and Arsenal in Matchday 35 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Stay tuned for an in-depth preview of this eagerly awaited encounter. Discover different ways to watch, whether it’s through television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.

[Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

It is one of the most significant games of the Premier League weekend. Not only is it a new edition the North London Derby, but it also sees both teams vying for important objectives. Tottenham are aiming for qualification in the Champions League. Currently, it appears challenging as they trail Aston Villa by 7 points, but they have several games in hand to make up ground.

On the other hand, Arsenal are in the title race. The draw between Liverpool and West Ham has been advantageous for them, but they need three points to capitalize on that result and maintain a one-point lead over Manchester City, who also have a game to recover.

Tottenham vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (April 29)

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 AM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

USA: 9:00 AM (ET)

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur – IMAGO / Colorsport

Tottenham vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4. DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra

USA: Fubo (free trial), SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes Live USA, Network, nbcsports.com, Telemundo, NBC Sports App