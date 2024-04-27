Bayern will face Real Madrid for the first leg of 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League semifinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will define a place in the semifinals when they face each other for the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Discover all the essential details, including the match date, kickoff time, and a range of streaming options catered specifically for viewers in the United States, right here.

This is the much-anticipated semifinal between two teams that were undoubtedly among the primary contenders to win the title this season. Real Madrid emerged as a main candidate after eliminating the reigning champions of the tournament, Manchester City. The Spanish team, which is also leading La Liga, is aiming to sweep all before them this season.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich have just one achievable goal remaining this season: the Champions League. Although they are not the favorites against the “Merengues,” this being their only opportunity to claim a trophy makes them even more formidable.

When will the Bayern vs Real Madrid match be played?

The game for the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League semifinals between Bayern and Real Madrid will be played this Tuesday, April 30 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Eric Maxim Choupo Moting of FC Bayern Munich – IMAGO / MIS

Bayern vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Bayern vs Real Madrid in the USA

This 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League semifinals game between Bayern and Real Madrid will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount+. Other options: TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, ViX, CBS.