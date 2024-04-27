Porto face off against Sporting CP for the Matchday 31 of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

The Primeira Liga is nearing its conclusion, and it appears that the new champions will soon be decided. The primary contenders in this regard are Sporting CP, who currently lead with a four-point margin, following Benfica’s victory over Sporting Braga.

Sporting CP can take comfort in knowing that they control their destiny in the title race, but they now face a formidable challenge. Their opponents will be Porto, in another edition of the Derby. Pepe’s team, now out of contention for the championship, aims to secure third place to qualify for the Europa League, making a victory crucial.

Porto vs Sporting CP: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

Nigeria: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

South Africa: 9:30 PM

USA: 3:30 PM (ET)

Porto vs Sporting CP: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 7

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

International: GOLTV Play, Shahid, Onefootball, Triller TV+, Bet365

Italy: DAZN Italy

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

South Africa: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

USA: Fubo (free trial), GolTV Spanish, GOLTV