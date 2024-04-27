Necaxa will face Monterrey for the Matchday 17 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

The final Matchday of the regular phase in this Clausura 2024 of Liga MX promises to be exhilarating. Several teams arrive with a chance of qualifying for the quarterfinals or securing requalification, while others face the threat of being left out of the title race that follows this decisive round.

Monterrey currently sit on 29 points, so a victory would ensure their place among those qualified for the quarterfinals. For Necaxa, the situation is somewhat more complex. With 27 points, a win would see them reach 30. A draw would be insufficient for either team, heightening the intensity of this match.

When will the Necaxa vs Monterrey match be played?

The game for the Matchday 17 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Necaxa and Monterrey will be played this Sunday, April 28 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Diego Gomez of Necaxa – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Necaxa vs Monterrey: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Necaxa vs Monterrey in the USA

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Necaxa and Monterrey will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.