River Plate will play against Millonarios today in what will be a South American clubs friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

River Plate and Millonarios will play against each other today in what will be a warm-up friendly between South Americans clubs at the Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Several teams continue their preparation for what will be a new year and the South American teams are no exception. Especially these two teams, who will not only play their respective local leagues (which are one of the most demanding in Conmebol), but also the Copa Libertadores.

River Plate begin to live what will be the post-Marcelo Gallardo era, the most successful coach in history. It will be difficult to replace someone like him, but the Argentine team is confident that they can continue with the high level that has characterized them in recent years. Millonarios were very close to reaching the final in the Colombian league, and this year they will go in search of it.

River Plate vs Millonarios: Kick-Off Time

River Plate will face off Millonarios in what will be an international Southamericans clubs friendly today, January 14 at the Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Colombia: 7:30 PM

Costa Rica: 6:30 PM

Ecuador: 7:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Nicaragua: 6:30 PM

Panama: 6:30 PM

Uruguay: 9:30 PM

USA: 7:30 PM (ET)

River Plate vs Millonarios: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Colombia: Star+

Costa Rica: Star+

Ecuador: Star+

Mexico: Star+

Nicaragua: Star+

Panama: Star+

USA: ESPN Sports

Uruguay: Star+

