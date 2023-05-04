A Gol TV and beIN Sports journalist received vile abuse towards her and her baby on social media for asking Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti a question.

Maria Moran has already been through a lot, she recently revealed that former Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen is the father of her baby girl, but that the 34-year-old Dutch keeper did not recognize his own daughter. Instead, according to Moran, the now NEC player blackmailed the journalist with exposing private pictures of her unless she had an abortion.

Moran has since sued her former partner for abandoning their family, while dealing with this ordeal the journalist has continued to work and in a recent press conference, she received a full blast of online violence due to a question asked to Real Madrid boss, Carlo Ancelotti.

Maria Moran tweeted some of the responses and reactions she received for her question, some ranging to the downright disgusting, even threats to her baby girl.

Maria Moran exposes Real Madrid supporters online abuse

Maria Moran asked Ancelotti, “Do you think that Vinicius could use a red card as a lesson for these continuous protests to the referees?" to which Ancelotti responded, "No, you don't need a red one. With all the yellow cards that he has had, I think that is enough."

When the video clip circulated on social media, Moran was hit with vile threats to herself and her daughter, the journalist shared them on Twitter and later shared them with the Spanish police.

"These are some of the many comments that I am receiving for carrying out my work as a journalist. My daughter is 18 months old. That they rape me, that my daughter is a b******, insults towards a baby... EVERYTHING is reported to the national police" she later tweeted.