Chelsea's season has been a misery thus far, and their most recent loss was against Arsenal. Thiago Silva's wife Belle has resorted to social media to vent about the team's recent struggles.

There were high hopes for a top-four finish from Chelsea this season, but instead, they find themselves in 12th position in the Premier League. The Blues' latest defeat, by a score of 3-1 against Arsenal last weekend, was their sixth in a row.

An interesting fact is that every game Frank Lampard has coached since taking over for Graham Potter has ended in a loss. This means they are now as bad as they were in 1993 when they finished 14th under Glen Hoddle.

Even though new owner Todd Boehly has spent more than €600 million on players since buying the club last year, they have been unable to turn things around. The situation at Chelsea seems to be worse than ever, and the players are feeling the effects, according to Thiago Silva's wife.

What did Belle Silva say about Chelsea's recent form?

Although Silva is a seasoned member of the Chelsea squad, his presence and experience have not prevented the Blues' current nine-match winless streak. In light of the Stamford Bridge side's recent struggles, the wife of their Brazilian defender has said that she is finding it more and more difficult to boost morale at home.

"Very difficult to see what I see on TV. At home the situation worsens because I don't know how to help, what to say. Very sad @tsilva3 you aren't alone", said Belle who is quite active on Twitter.

The 38-year-old veteran recently criticized Chelsea's management after his side were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by Real Madrid. He explained the West London outfit's lackluster season away from the field as a result of "indecision" in an interview with TNT Sports Brazil.