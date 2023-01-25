The USMNT will receive Colombia at Dignity Health Sports Park playing a 2023 international friendly game. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The national teams already have games to get ready for new challenges. In this case, the USMNT will battle Colombia at Dignity Health Sports Park in a 2023 international friendly game. Check out the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

The USMNT had a decent World Cup in Qatar. They went through their group with a key win over Iran on Matchday 3, but that was their ceiling. A 3-1 loss against the Netherlands in the round of 16 was what ended their journey, although they showed promise with a lot of young players. Something that is still uncertain is how they will move on after the Gregg Berhalter scandal of weeks ago. For this game the interim coach will be Anthony Hudson.

Colombia didn’t even participate in the World Cup following their failed path in the South American qualifiers that had them as one of the most disappointing teams. They need to improve if they want to be in the next one even though there will be 48 countries. The Colombians should use this opportunity to know where they are vs an opponent with talent like the USA are.

USMNT vs Colombia: Date

USMNT will host Colombia for a 2023 international friendly game this Saturday, January 28. The game will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, California.

USMNT vs Colombia: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch USMNT vs Colombia in the US

The game between USMNT and Colombia in this 2023 international friendly game will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Watch TNT, UNIVERSO, and TNT USA.