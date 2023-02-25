Seattle Sounders will face Colorado Rapids for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 MLS. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Seattle Sounders will play against Colorado Rapids in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids online free in the US on Apple TV]

It is the first day of a long and hard tournament and all the teams prepare for the competition, renewing their hopes and seeking to achieve new goals, be it qualifying for the postseason, being able to play international cups or even fighting for the championship.

One of the teams that will surely fight for important things are the locals, Seattle Sounders, the current champions of the Concacaf Champions League who seek to repeat in the MLS what was done in the international tournament. Their rivals will be the Colorado Rapids, who did not play in the postseason last year and hope to do so this year.

When will Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 MLS between Seattle Sounders and Colorado Rapids at the Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington will be played this Sunday, February 26 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids

This 2023 MLS game between Seattle Sounders and Colorado Rapids will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV. Other options: FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1.

