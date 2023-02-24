For Matchday 1 of the MLS 2023, the two rival teams from Los Angeles, the Galaxy and LAFC, had to face each other. However, this game was postponed and here we tell you the reasons.

It was one of the most anticipated games by MLS fans. Not only because it's the Los Angeles derby and because both are very good teams, but also because it would be the debut of the last MLS champions, no less than Los Angeles FC. Undoubtedly, there is a lot of expectation for this game, for which we will now have to wait.

Los Angeles derby postponed

According to an official statement released by the authorities themselves, this game was suspended due to the weather conditions that are expected for the day and time of the game. It is expected that there will be electrical storms and that is why the suspension was finally decided. A new date for the game will be communicated soon.

