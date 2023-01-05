Benoit Badiashile has signed a seven-and-a-half-year contract with Chelsea. Read here to find out who is one of the biggest splashes for the Premier League.

Chelsea are living a very tough season in the Premier League and, for a few moments, also in the Champions League. Last September, when the first signs of turmoil appeared, the front office made a surprising decision and fired Thomas Tuchel. After a great tenure with Brighton, Graham Potter took the coaching job.

However, things haven't gone as expected for Chelsea. In the Premier League, the Blues are currently on 10th place of the table almost twenty points behind of the leaders: Arsenal. The only sight of relief came in the Champions League, when they turn around a terrible start to win Group E. They will face Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16.

That's why Chelsea have been involved in many rumors during the transfer market. They need players with an immediate impact to save a season which might end without any berth for European competitions. Benoit Badiashile is one of those answers.

Who is Benoit Badiashile?

Benoit Badiashile is 21-years old and established himself as one of the best young central defenders in the world playing the last five seasons for AS Monaco in France. His extraordinary performances got him a call from Didier Deschamps to debut with the French National Team.

So far, Benoit Badiashile has accumulated great experience with more than 140 matches played in different competititons such as Ligue 1, Champions League and Europa League. Chelsea describe him as "a dominant defender in the air but equally comfortable with the ball at his feet, capable of playing short passes out from the back or switching the play with longer diagonals. His blistering speed is a key attribute and he has experience in both a back four and back three at club level."

"I'm very happy to be here at Chelsea. I'm so excited to start playing for this club. I can't wait to see the fans and start playing in the best league in the world." were the first words of Benoit Badiashile after signing with his new club.