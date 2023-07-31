AC Milan vs Barcelona: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Friendly match in your country

AC Milan and Barcelona will face each other this Tuesday, August 1 in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch AC Milan vs Barcelona free in the US on Fubo]

The previous season for both teams was not entirely as they had expected, especially for two of the best teams on the continent. However, there was an improvement in performance for both teams compared to the 2021/2022 season. Nevertheless, the expectations for these teams are always high, and mere improvement is not enough; they aim to compete for titles.

As they strive to start the 2023/2024 season in the best possible way, friendly games become crucial for their preparation. Barcelona recently secured a 3-0 victory in the derby against Real Madrid, while AC Milan managed to secure a 2-2 draw against Juventus. These friendly matches will undoubtedly aid them in fine-tuning their strategies and performance for the upcoming season.

AC Milan vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:00 AM (August 2)

Bangladesh: 9:00 AM (August 2)

Belgium: 5:00 AM (August 2)

Brazil: 2:00 AM (August 2)

Canada: 11:00 PM

Croatia: 5:00 AM (August 2)

France: 5:00 AM (August 2)

Germany: 5:00 AM (August 2)

India: 8:30 AM (August 2)

Israel: 6:00 AM (August 2)

Italy: 5:00 AM (August 2)

Malaysia: 11:00 AM (August 2)

Mexico: 9:00 PM

Norway: 5:00 AM (August 2)

Poland: 5:00 AM (August 2)

Portugal: 4:00 AM (August 2)

Serbia: 5:00 AM (August 2)

Spain: 5:00 AM (August 2)

Sweden: 5:00 AM (August 2)

Switzerland: 5:00 AM (August 2)

UAE: 7:00 AM (August 2)

United States: 11:00 PM (ET)

AC Milan vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: TNT Brazil, HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

France: The Team Web

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport Summer, Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go

Mexico: Star+

Norway: VG+

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Spain: TV3, Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: Sport Blade Play

Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN Sports, ESPN, ESPN+.