AC Milan and Barcelona will face against each other in what will be a club friendly game. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch AC Milan vs Barcelona free in the US on Fubo]

The preparations of the various European teams are ongoing as they strive to compete against each other in what promises to be an incredibly interesting season. On one side, it will be Barcelona, who are coming off a victory in “El Clasico” against Real Madrid.

The “Cules” have high hopes for this season and are working hard to fine-tune their team to once again be among the best in Europe. On the other hand, AC Milan experienced great disappointment after reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League only to be defeated by their rivals, Inter. This year, they are determined to seek revenge and make a strong comeback.

When will AC Milan vs Barcelona be played?

The club friendly game between AC Milan and Barcelona will be played this Wednesday, August 2 at 11:00 PM (ET).

AC Milan vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch AC Milan vs Barcelona in the US

This club friendly game AC Milan and Barcelona will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes.