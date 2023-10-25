Lionel Messi and the United States go hand and hand, a perfect marketing marriage, when the Argentine World Cup winner announced he was going to Inter Miami, expectations of what Messi can do for the sport of Soccer in the U.S. went through the roof.

For Inter Miami it has already meant a huge increase in revenue with 2024 slated to be the best ROI for an MLS team ever. For AppleTV and Adidas it meant an increase in sales across the board.

And for Lionel Messi it meant a lot of money, playing to sold out venues as large as 60,000 and a chance to enjoy the sport from the harsh realities of European soccer. Adidas announced exactly how many Messi Inter Miami kits were preordered in the first 24 hours they went on sale; it is the most by any athlete…. EVER.

Adidas announces half a million kits sold in first 24 hours for Inter Miami and Messi

According to the New York Times an Adidas spokesperson said, that the Argentine icon was able to meet a demand of 500,000 kits sold in the first 24 hours of the iconic 10 jersey with Messi’s name on it went on sale.



The Daily Mail has reported that in the proceeding months, Messi’s 10 kit has sold at a huge rate, Adidas can’t get enough kits made to meet the demand, with there being a backlog as long as two months.



The Inter Miami Lionel Messi jersey is now the best-selling soccer shirt in North America, ahead of Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich, and Arsenal.



In Fanatics, Messi is the second highest selling athlete behind Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.