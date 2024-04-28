Lionel Messi is dangerously closing in on Cristiano Ronaldo to get one of the most impressive records of all time.

Lionel Messi had another spectacular game with Inter Miami, scoring two goals in his team’s victory against New England Revolution. At the moment, the Argentine legend is the leading candidate to be the Most Valuable Player of the 2024 MLS season.

Despite playing only seven games due to several injury problems, Messi has already scored nine goals and provided seven assists. Playing three games less than Cristian Arango, he has already surpassed the Colombian star as the top scorer of the tournament.

Considering this scenario, comparisons are inevitable with the other great veteran who continues to shine on the other side of the world: Cristiano Ronaldo. Although CR7 seems unlikely to lift trophies with Al Nassr, he holds a tremendous advantage as the top scorer of the Saudi Pro League.

Now, if Lionel Messi keeps this pace, a big record from Ronaldo is within reach. In fact, it could fall during the last weeks of 2024.

Lionel Messi is chasing one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s greatest records (Getty Images)

Who has scored more goals between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Lionel Messi has 832 goals in his brilliant career and is in a tremendous position to become the all-time top scorer. Of course, the main target to achieve this is Cristiano Ronaldo.

CR7 has 885 goals, but age could be a massive disadvantage for him. Ronaldo is three years older than Leo and, considering that the current difference is only 53 goals, Messi seems to have plenty of room to surpass him.

Of course, all the world’s attention is also focused on whether either of them will reach the mythical number of 1000 goals. 2024 could be a massive year in this historic race.

Messi and Cristiano will continue their club activities, but they will also play at the international level in the Copa America and the UEFA Euro, respectively. That could help increase their goal production. However, as we’ve already mentioned, the key factor in this race will be CR7’s retirement date.