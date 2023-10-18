It simply wasn’t Peru’s night playing at home in Lima and losing to the world champions 2-0. Of all nights, Tuesday evening in Lima is where Messi decided to “come back” and played a full 90 minutes and scored Argentina’s two goals to put them top of Conmebol World Cup qualifying.



Argentina is undefeated after 4 games and hold a perfect record, while Peru is off to a poor start with 1 draw and three defeats, they have lost their last three matches and are out of qualification so far.



One thing that was constant on Tuesday was the number of fans trying to run on the field and get a selfie or get close to Lionel Messi. This upset Orlando City and Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese who went off on a fan who ran on the pitch.



Pedro Gallese tosses phone of fan



At the end of the match a fan ran on the field with his cellphone in hand looking to get close to Messi. Pedro Gallese along with security helped stop the fan from getting close to Messi, and in the process and in frustration the Orlando City keeper took the phone from the fans hand and threw it across the field.



Pedro Gallese faced a total of 10 shots from Argentina, 6 which were on target and saw his team out possessed 66% to 33%. Up next for Peru is a key match against Bolivia in La Paz where they will need at least a draw to get back into the running.



Lionel Messi becomes Conmebol WCQ all-time leading scorer



On Tuesday evening and with his two goals against Peru, Lionel Messi became Conmebol’s World Cup qualifying all- time leading scorer with 31 goals. Messi has played in 6 World Cup qualifying campaigns and in 63 matches.



In total Lionel Messi has 106 goals in 176 caps for Argentina, 13 of which were scored in the FIFA World Cup.