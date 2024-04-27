Erik ten Hag is on the verge of another disastrous season with Manchester United. This Saturday, the Red Devils only managed to get a 1-1 draw with Burnley in the Premier League to deepen their crisis.

In their last nine Premier League matches, Manchester United have two victories, four draws and three losses. As a consequence, they won’t play in the Champions League next season.

Right now, the path to secure a berth in European competitions is the FA Cup final on May 25th, but, Manchester City are clear favorites to hoist that trophy at Wembley Stadium.

In a shocking turn of events, Erik ten Hag decided to justify the team’s performances by criticizing one of the greatest symbol of United’s history: Alex Ferguson.

Erik ten Hag made very controversial comments (Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag takes a shot at Alex Ferguson

After a disappointing performance at Old Trafford against Burnley, Erik ten Hag tried to explain what’s going with Manchester United. However, nobody expected it will be an indirect shot at Alex Ferguson when he was asked if people were right comparing his squad to other teams of the past.

“Oh, absolutely. They are way off the mark. But also the great Manchester United team, we forget they were also built. I have seen I think in 2004-2005 they also didn’t play that great football. They were building, and it takes time, but everyone forgets, even the players who were by that time in the team, they forget they were struggling and that they needed time to progress.”

Manchester United in the 2004-2005 season

Manchester United couldn’t win any trophy during that 2004-2005 season with Sir Alex Ferguson. They finished in third place of the Premier League with 77 points behind Chelsea and Arsenal.

In the Champions League, Manchester United were eliminated by AC Milan in the Round of 16 and, in the FA Cup final, they lost in a thrilling penalty shootout against Arsenal.