The 2024 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror, and we take an in-depth look at the Dallas Cowboys' selections and picture for the upcoming campaign.

Who did the Dallas Cowboys pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

To say that this had been a disappointing offseason for the Dallas Cowboys and their fans would be a massive understatement. Keeping Mike McCarthy was a controversial season, to say the least, and it wasn’t the only one.

Being one of the most popular — if not the most popular — teams in the National Football League, there were hefty — and unfulfilled — expectations about them, especially after Jerry Jones vowed to go all-in.

Free agency was a disaster, and they didn’t extend any of their star players’ contracts. However, they managed to redeem themselves a little with their actions in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Dallas Cowboys: All Picks

With that in mind, we’re going to let you know every single move made by America’s Team during the three-day event, sharing all picks made by Jones and his brass:

Round 1: No. 29 (from DET) Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Round 2: No. 56- Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan

Round 3L No 73 (from DET via MIN)- Cooper Beebe, G, Kansas State

Round 3: No. 87- Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame

Round 5: No. 174- Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest

Round 6: No. 216- Ryan Flournoy, WR, Southeast Missouri State

Round 7: No. 233 (from LV)- Nathan Thomas, OT, Louisiana Lafayette

Round 7: No. 244-Justin Rogers, DT, Auburn

What’s Next For The Cowboys?

The Cowboys don’t look like a team that’s pushing to go all-in at the moment, but they’ve done a solid job of replenishing their roster with talent with a strong draft class.

Of course, just like what happens with every young team and young players, it’s going to take a while before some of them are ready to make an impact and show the best version of themselves.

There’s still plenty of uncertainty regarding Dak Prescott and his future with the organization. Jerry Jones keeps playing the waiting game, and that could come back to haunt him sooner rather than later.

Prescott has fallen short multiple times, but the Cowboys aren’t putting him in a position to succeed at this moment, either. And now, he could walk away without leaving anything in return.

This is a complicated picture for America’s Team, and it’s hard to believe they’re going to be a Super Bowl contender any time soon, and definitely that won’t be the case in 2024.